Netflix made news earlier this month with the news that they were $20 billion in debt, but that cash flow issue doesn’t seem to be much of a problem for the streaming giant. In exciting news for fans of comics and stylized, violent action films, Netflix has snagged Millarworld in its first company acquisition. For those unfamiliar, Millarworld is the comic book company founded by Lucy and Mark Millar, the creator of Kick-Ass, Kingsman, and Wanted, all of which have been developed into critically and commercially successful films.

Netflix has already created the sprawling Marvel television universe — with the latest installment, The Defenders, dropping this month— and it has similar plans for the host of characters that Millarworld brings to the table. According to Business Insider,

The company announced that it will be using the popular comic book characters and storylines of Millarworld to develop Netflix Original movies and TV shows. Netflix also said Millar will continue to develop new characters for Netflix after the deal. “As creator and re-inventor of some of the most memorable stories and characters in recent history, ranging from Marvel’s The Avengers to Millarworld’s Kick-Ass, Kingsman, Wanted and Reborn franchises, Mark is as close as you can get to a modern day Stan Lee,” Ted Sarandos, chief content officer at Netflix, said in a news release.

Millarworld has already grossed over $1 billion between its films and comic sales, so it’s a fairly safe horse for Netflix to bet on. The demand for comic book properties is at an all time high, so prepare yourself for even more Netflix original content to suck up all of your free time.

(Via BroBible, Business Insider)