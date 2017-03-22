Netflix

Despite the imminent departure of television classics like Buffy the Vampire Slayer and The X-Files, a lot of great titles from TV and the silver screen are about to hit Netflix in April. What’s more, the dominant streaming platform is about to unload an unseemly amount of original content on its subscribers — including the first of two stand-up comedy specials by everyone’s favorite anti-Cheers bar owner, Louis C.K.

Tropic Thunder (4/1)

Fans of the hit 2008 comedy Tropic Thunder will probably never get the solo Les Grossman sequel they wanted — Tom Cruise included. However, en lieu of what could have been, there’s always the original Hollywood farce starring Robert Downey Jr., Jack Black, Matthew McConaughey and Ben Stiller — who also co-wrote and directed the film.

Gremlins (4/11)





If movies about movies aren’t your thing (i.e. if you’re more Moonlight than La La Land), there’s always the 1984 classic Gremlins. Whether or not you think it’s the best Christmas movie ever, the brainchild of director Joe Dante, writer Christopher Columbus and producer Steven Spielberg remains a mush-watch all year round.

Mystery Science Theater 3000 (4/14)





Not only does Netflix’s original revival for Mystery Science Theater 3000 finally arrive in April, but its first official trailer just dropped online. With Jonah Ray, Felicia Day, Patton Oswalt and Hampton Yount rounding out the new cast (whose characters all just happen to have wonderfully convenient connections to the original series), older fans and novice newcomers alike will surely enjoy what the gang has to say about a new batch of bad movies.