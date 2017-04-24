NETFLIX

The sprawling cast on Orange Is the New Black, the costumes on The Crown, the hours of overtime for the writers brainstorming animal-based puns on BoJack Horseman — these things don’t come cheap. Netflix spent $6 billion in cash in 2016, and it’s reported to be as much as $9.5 billion this year.

How can the streaming service earn that kind of dough? Our $7/month, ad-free, unlimited-hours subscription isn’t enough, even with 100 million users, so according to the Hollywood Reporter, Netflix is hoping to raise another $1.09 billion through a bond offering outside the United States. No sweat.

“Netflix intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes,” the House That Frank Built said in a statement, “which may include content acquisitions, capital expenditures, investments, working capital and potential acquisitions and strategic transactions.”