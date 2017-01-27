The Best Netflix Original Shows Of All Time

Ben Stiller And The ‘Workaholics’ Dudes Have A Severed Penis Comedy Earmarked For Netflix

01.26.17 21 mins ago

20th Century Fox

The saga of a severed dong and the quest to reattach said dong was enough to spark a bidding war with Netflix declaring “I WANT THAT!” Thanks, Golden Age of Television™!

The streaming giant has snapped up this new small screen offering that’s been shepherded into existence by Ben Stiller’s Red Hour Films and Workaholics masterminds Blake Anderson, Adam Devine, Anders Holm, and Kyle Newacheck. Billed as a dark comedy by The Hollywood Reporter, the series is the creation of Kevin Burrows and Matt Mider, the team behind the digital animated series Gentlemen Lobsters. Here’s the early outline THR has of what the show (tentatively titled The Eggplant Emoji) will present to folks as they wait between seasons of Jessica Jones.

The plot is anything if not fully formed: When a teenager accidentally cuts off his penis during a camping trip, he and his friends rush to save the appendage before it’s too late. The intent is to make a comedy in the vein of Superbad, something that focused on friendship but throbbed with insane situations and R-rated language.

Friends! R-rated language! Genital goof-em-ups! That sounds like something that might have an audience on Netflix. Having the creators of Workaholics and Ben Stiller participating in a production role likely can’t hurt either. Consider us intrigued and hoping for some creativity with the inevitable endless dick jokes.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)

TAGSBEN STILLERNETFLIXPenisesThe Eggplant EmojiWORKAHOLICS

