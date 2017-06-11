Netflix

It almost seemed like Reed Hastings sealed Sense 8‘s fate when he mentioned that Netflix doesn’t cancel enough of its original shows. The streaming platform’s CEO made some waves after saying that their “hit ratio” was too high and they needed to be more choosy with what made it on the service. It wasn’t long after that Sense 8 was sent off to pasture along with the few others shows that Netflix has canceled, including Bloodline and The Get Down.

The decision worried some fans of Netflix and caused a bit of an outcry from viewers, those who enjoyed Sense 8 especially. But it’s a decision that’s for the best according to some of the platforms competitors and according to chief content officer Ted Sarandos. He defended the cancellations and laid out their reasoning while speaking with Jerry Seinfeld at the PGA’s Produced By conference on Saturday:

“Relative to what you spent, are people watching it? That is pretty traditional,” Sarandos said in a conversation with Jerry Seinfeld, whose “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” is moving to Netflix for its next season. “When I say that, a big expensive show for a huge audience is great. A big, expensive show for a tiny audience is hard even in our model to make that work very long.”

According to Variety, The Get Down cost roughly $12 million per episode to produce and Sense 8 stood at $9 million. Costs are also what drove Bloodline to an end, with the series running into issues with the filming locations in the Florida Keys. Sarandos also says there’s another reason why this talk of cancellations has popped up at Netflix. The CCO attempts to clear up Hastings earlier comments and explain the Silicon Valley point of view it is coming from: