The Creator Of ‘Fuller House’ Gives Up On The Olsen Twins Appearing: ‘I’m Not Going To Be Calling Them Anymore’

#Fuller House #Full House #Netflix
09.24.17 2 hours ago

ABC / Warner Bros.

Adding to what many already knew back during the season two, Fuller House creator Jeff Franklin has finally come around to understanding that the Olsen Twins will not return to the show. The twins reportedly wanted to come back to the show for an appearance in season one, but it never came together and they’ve limited to just mentions by the characters on the show.

Jodie Sweetin told Entertainment Weekly last year that the cast and crew had “kinda given up” on Mary-Kate and Ashley returning to the show to play Michelle — and hopefully Michelle’s evil clone, Miichele. Now Franklin has come around to just letting the idea rest and focusing more on the folks he does have with the show’s third season according to TV Line:

“Personally, I’ve given up asking them. The door is open, but I’m not going to be calling them anymore to invite them. They just don’t seem interested in coming. It’s been three years of invitations, so they know the door is open. It’s up to them to decide if they want to come play or not.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Fuller House#Full House#Netflix
TAGSASHLEY OLSENFULL HOUSEFuller HouseMARY-KATE OLSENNETFLIXOLSEN TWINS

What Unites Us

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

09.22.17 2 days ago
These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 5 days ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 1 week ago 11 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 2 weeks ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 2 weeks ago 18 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP