ABC / Warner Bros.

Adding to what many already knew back during the season two, Fuller House creator Jeff Franklin has finally come around to understanding that the Olsen Twins will not return to the show. The twins reportedly wanted to come back to the show for an appearance in season one, but it never came together and they’ve limited to just mentions by the characters on the show.

Jodie Sweetin told Entertainment Weekly last year that the cast and crew had “kinda given up” on Mary-Kate and Ashley returning to the show to play Michelle — and hopefully Michelle’s evil clone, Miichele. Now Franklin has come around to just letting the idea rest and focusing more on the folks he does have with the show’s third season according to TV Line: