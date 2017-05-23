Netflix

With every month that passes, it seems Netflix is flat-out trying to outdo itself with original programming and new offerings. May presented several notable comings and goings, to be sure, but June is sure to take the proverbial cake with a fifth season of the hugely popular Orange is the New Black. What’s more, plenty of new items are on the way — like the Alison Brie-starring GLOW, a filmed special featuring Nick Kroll and John Mulaney’s Oh, Hello characters, and an odd-looking film titled Okja from celebrated South Korean director Bong Joon-ho. Old favorites like the phenomenal mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap are sadly leaving, but such departures are to be expected.

ARRIVING

Orange is the New Black: Season 5 (6/9)

A recent threat by hackers notwithstanding, the fifth season of Orange is the New Black is almost here. And judging by everything we’ve seen in the teasers and trailers released so far, it seems the followup to the critically acclaimed fourth season will pick up right where it left off. That is, with Daya threatening to shoot C.O. Humphrey with a gun. A first look clip from April ended with a sound of gunfire, but didn’t indicate if Daya had actually shot Humphrey, or if something else altogether had happened.

Oh, Hello on Broadway (6/13)

While May produced one of the streaming giant’s strongest comedy slates yet, June is shaping up to feature a decidedly smaller number of specials, but don’t let the numbers fool you. Especially since one of the biggest things yet to come out of Netflix in recent memory is Oh, Hello on Broadway, a filmed version of John Mulaney and Nick Kroll’s hugely popular two-man show from New York. Gil and George, the characters they supposedly based on two elderly gentlemen seen at a book store, have appeared on Kroll Show, Comedy Bang! Bang! and various late night programs. Now they’re coming to your home.

Okja (6/28)

Of course, hit television shows and comedy specials aren’t the only two avenues Netflix has been achieving success as of late. They’ve also been making waves with feature-length films, like the well-received Brad Pitt vehicle War Machine and Noah Baumbach’s forthcoming The Meyerowitz Stories, which earned star Adam Sandler rave reviews at Cannes. Okja, an intriguing looking film from Snowpiercer director Bong Joon-ho, similarly earned acclaim at Cannes — in spite of being the series of a Netflix-vs.-theatrical releases controversy — and it’s debuting on Netflix at the end of June. The South Korean filmmaker’s latest, which stars Tilda Swinton, Ahn Seo-hyun, Paul Dano, Steven Yeun and Lily Collins, concerns a “super pig.”

DEPARTING

This Is Spinal Tap (6/1)

Unfortunately, the arrival of so many promising (and good) new titles means almost as many will be leaving Netflix. Whether due to expired licenses or better streaming deals acquired at rival outlets, every month brings with it the loss of a few favorites. One of the more devastating is This Is Spinal Tap, the 1984 mockumentary written by and starring comedic geniuses Christopher Guest, Michael McKean, Harry Shearer and Rob Reiner, among many others. Which is sad, in a way, since Guest’s latest film Mascots was released exclusively on Netflix last year.