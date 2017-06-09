The sensation surrounding Netflix’s Making A Murderer might have faded from the public eye ever so slightly in advance of a potential Season 2, but that doesn’t mean Steven Avery’s case is over or isn’t still being litigated every day. The latest development in the investigation into the murder of Teresa Halbach and the pursuit of who might have killed her if it wasn’t Steven Avery or his nephew Brendan Dassey is the formal introduction of a new suspect into the proceedings. The person in question was Halbach’s former boyfriend Ryan Hillegas whom she had recently ended things with, moving on from the relationship with one of his close friends.
Avery’s lawyer Kathleen Zellner submitted a nearly 2,000-page motion to the state of Wisconsin positing that Avery deserves a new trial in large part because Hillegas was not investigated deeply enough at the time of the original investigation and didn’t have an airtight alibi for the day of Halbach’s death on top of that. Throw in the fact that when a post-conviction investigator originally attempted to approach Hillegas’ best friend at the time Scott Bloedorn for further interviews he was reticent to participate, until the investigator let him know that another suspect was on the way to being introduced into the case and he almost immediately guessed it was Hillegas. The evidence is thin (in a case with more than enough thin evidence already), but something at least seems fishy.
Im 99% sure he will die in prison. They obviously went for the easy win. It seems as if he is innocent but if they want you in jail you will stay until you can 1000% prove youre innocent and i mean 10X 100%.
Light or dark once they get a conviction you are there till you have a miracle.
This guy was wrongly convicted, yes. But, short of a confession from the “killer”, this is a pointless venture. I was 100% on board thinking Steve wasn’t calculating enough to clean up after himself, but, as time goes on, the more it becomes apparent that the lack of an alibi becomes a big deal. See: Adnan. If you’re accused of murdering someone, and you’re innocent, you must have a concrete alibi.