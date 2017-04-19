NETFLIX

With as big a month as April is on the entertainment calendar, you’d think Netflix would take a break in May. If you believe this lie, however, you’ve been duped, because the month of May is shaping up to be one of the streaming giant’s biggest for new releases and disappearing acts. (And not just because Netflix told us so.) Original series like Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and House of Cards are returning with their third and fifth seasons respectively, while younger shows — such as Aziz Ansari’s hugely popular Master of None — are getting second winds with their sophomore outings. Meanwhile, Netflix’s increased cinematic output will be on full display with the Brad Pitt-starring War Machine and many others.

ARRIVING

Master of None: Season 2 (5/12)

After a hugely successful first-season premiere in November 2015, Aziz Ansari’s FX escapee Master of None finally announced a second season premiere date last March following months of speculation. Since then, longtime fans of the Parks and Recreation alum’s equally funny, but demonstrably more serious show have been waiting for more information about Dev’s continued adventures in adulthood (and Italy).

Tracy Morgan: Staying Alive (5/16)

Netflix is having a bit of a stand-up comedy boom at the moment, and 30 Rock alum Tracy Morgan is one of the next big names to drop a new special on the platform. Titled Stayin’ Alive (in an all too obvious reference to his life-threatening car accident in 2014), the new hour draws from Morgan’s 2016 stand-up tour, Picking Up the Pieces; it’s the comic’s first special since 2014’s Bona Fide. In addition, Lady Dynamite‘s Maria Bamford, Norm MacDonald, Sarah Silverman and Daily Show correspondent Hasan Minhaj will also premiere new specials on Netflix in May.

Doctor Strange (5/30)

On the heels of Captain America: Civil War‘s Christmas Day arrival on Netflix, the streaming outlet’s ongoing deal with Disney subsidiary Marvel Studios continues with Doctor Strange. Depending on who you ask (or read), the Benedict Cumberbatch vehicle operates as either Iron Man rebooted with hallucinogenic drugs, Marvel’s best film since Guardians of the Galaxy, both, or neither.

DEPARTING

Scrubs: Seasons 1-9 (5/2)

As exciting as these new additions are, however, Netflix’s monthly announcements always come with a slight tinge of regret. That’s because they lose almost as many properties as they can make or acquire (thanks to the ins and outs of various licensing deals), which means some of subscribers’ favorite titles will go the way of the dodo (or to another streaming service) on certain dates. Like all nine seasons of Scrubs.