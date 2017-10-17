These Are The 20 Shows Netflix Users ‘Binge Raced’ Through The Most

Netflix is notoriously secretive when it comes to releasing viewership numbers. It’s an advertising-free, subscription-based service, so there’s no need for them to reveal the data, but some people (me) want to know how many millions of users they (I) should be mad at for watching Fuller House instead of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. On Tuesday morning, Netflix pulled back the curtain slightly in a press release that coined the term “binge racer.”

A “binge racer” is not a cheap knock-off of Blade Runner. Rather, it’s someone who, according to Netflix, “[strives] to be the first to finish by speeding through an entire season within 24 hours of its release.” More than 8.4 million users have “chosen to Binge Race during their Netflix tenure, and the only thing faster than their rate of watching is the rate this behavior continues to grow,” the release touts. That is a lot of television in a short amount of time, especially if you’re one of the five people in the United States who completed every season of House of Cards the day they came out.

Others had better taste. These are the 20 most “binge raced” shows.

1. Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life
2. Fuller House
3. Marvel’s The Defenders
4. The Seven Deadly Sins
5. The Ranch
6. Santa Clarita Diet
7. Trailer Park Boys
8. F is for Family
9. Orange Is the New Black
10. Stranger Things
11. Friends from College
12. Atypical
13. Grace and Frankie
14. Wet Hot American Summer
15. Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
16. House of Cards
17. Love
18. GLOW
19. Chewing Gum
20. Master of None

Two things immediately stand out:

1. Stranger Things barely cracked the top-10. That’s because there was little buzz leading into the season one premiere last year; it took a week before the world caught on. That will not be the case for season two.

2. People are not watching BoJack Horseman enough.

(Via Netflix)

