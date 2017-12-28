Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

New Year’s Eve is a big deal for kids. It’s the chance to stay up until midnight and, if they’re like me as a child, eat terrible food and watch even worse movies. But it’s a bigger deal for Mom and Dad, who want Lil’ Johnny and Jenny to go to bed so they can celebrate the end of this awful year. Thankfully, Netflix is once again willing to help trick your kids into falling asleep early.

“Countdowns” features characters from some of the streaming service’s most popular kid shows, well, counting down the final seconds of 2017, any time. The series include True and the Rainbow Kingdom, Larva, Word Party, Puffin Rock, Beat Bugs, Skylanders Academy, All Hail King Julien, and Trollhunters. Parents — or single people who want to know what the heck “True and the Rainbow Kingdom” is — can find them in the “Kids” section on Netflix.

The peak viewing hour for U.S. families to show their kids a countdown video in the last two years was 8 p.m. local time, according to Netflix. And if your kid really digs the countdowns and wants to relive the excitement over and over again, they’ll be available through Jan. 31. (Via)

It’s like I’ve always said: the new year hasn’t officially begun until King Julien stops pulling a fast one on children who don’t know any better.

