Netflix has rapidly become the center of most of our TV universes, streaming everything from utterly obscene coming-of-age cartoons to original stand-up comedy. Which makes it an awesome value at $10. So how about $11?

Yes, the word has come down from Big Red that prices are going up again, and users will be notified on October 19th of their plan’s increase. For those on the $8 a month tier, nothing’s changing, but starting with the November billing cycles, the $10-a-month tier will see a hike to $11 and the premium subscribers will see a jump from $12 to $14. This still keeps Netflix within the price range of most services, as HBO’s streaming service is $15 a month, and Hulu without ads is $12. But increasingly the landscape of streaming TV is shifting; as Netflix goes more towards originals, Hulu is doubling down on its library. Just this Sunday, Netflix lost 30 Rock to Hulu, which also became the home of Full House.

For now, Netflix is secure in its place as the top streaming company, and it’s investing in its future in some fascinating ways. It bought the streaming rights to The Good Place, for example, guaranteeing a second season, and it has deals in place with the CW for its shows. And, hey, it’s still cheaper than cable. But as streaming services mature, and more and more of them pop up, sooner or later they’re going to find customers being pickier as prices go up.

