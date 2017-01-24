Bravo!

Toss out those ratty crotched sweatpants and your Mark Wahlberg inspired wall art, schlubby straights. Queer Eye has been revived for your educational needs.

Entertainment Weekly reports that the mid ’00s reality program has been plucked off the TV property reanimation assembly line for a new life with streaming giant Netflix. For those too young for the Bravo version of Queer Eye, the series featured a “Fab Five” strike force swooping in to assist dopes with elements ranging from fashion to dining in which they were lacking. Netflix’s update is selling a “reimagined” version of the former cable sensation.

“In a time when America stands divided and the future seems uncertain, a team of five brave men will try to bring us closer together with laughter, heart, and just the right amount of moisturizer,” declare the project’s producers. “The Emmy Award-winning Queer Eye is back and ready to Make America Fabulous Again. With a new Fab 5 and the show’s toughest missions to date, Queer Eye moves from the Big Apple to turn the Red States pink — one makeover at a time.”

EW states that the update will feature a new cast, but claim the show’s original Fab Five could “have some involvement.” Sounds like the sensible thing to do.

The return of Queer Eye is certainly an interesting one to consider. Just like how the original arrived during George W. Bush’s time in the White House, this new take will emerge during another frightening time for LGBT2Q rights. The world has obviously changed immensely since its original run, so the show itself will need to reassess what they want to provide and present in the current landscape. It should make for interesting, entertaining and uplifting viewing whenever the revival does tumble out into the world.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)