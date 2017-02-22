Fans of Mystery Science Theater 3000 will get the chance to enjoy those new Kickstarted episodes starting April 14th on Netflix. The crowdfunding efforts smashed records and ensured the series would see a proper reboot, with Jonah Ray, Patton Oswalt, and Felicia Day joining the show as a new generation of diabolical villains and their hapless target.

To celebrate the release date announcement, Netflix posted the cast photo on Facebook to give us our first look at the cast in costume and to reacquaint us with the classic robot pals. Hampton Yount and Baron Vaughn are also pictured and will provide the new voices for Crow T. Robot and Tom Servo on the reboot. And you can also spot Joel Hodgson nestled in the very back of the photo, sporting a fine goatee.

There’s no guarantee that this reboot will be satisfying to fans, though it’s on the right platform to give it a chance. If it’s terrible and fans treat it like the shame of the series, it’ll be a little depressing. Luckily we’ll have the old episodes to go back over again and again to ensure satisfaction. But there’s no reason to think this won’t at least have the spirit of the classic show intact. We saw a bit of that during the Mystery Science Theater reunion back in June.

(Via Netflix)