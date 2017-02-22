The Best Netflix Original Shows Of All Time

Netflix Teases The ‘Mystery Science Theater 3000’ Reboot With A First Look Cast Photo And Release Date

Managing Editor, Trending
02.22.17

Fans of Mystery Science Theater 3000 will get the chance to enjoy those new Kickstarted episodes starting April 14th on Netflix. The crowdfunding efforts smashed records and ensured the series would see a proper reboot, with Jonah Ray, Patton Oswalt, and Felicia Day joining the show as a new generation of diabolical villains and their hapless target.

To celebrate the release date announcement, Netflix posted the cast photo on Facebook to give us our first look at the cast in costume and to reacquaint us with the classic robot pals. Hampton Yount and Baron Vaughn are also pictured and will provide the new voices for Crow T. Robot and Tom Servo on the reboot. And you can also spot Joel Hodgson nestled in the very back of the photo, sporting a fine goatee.

There’s no guarantee that this reboot will be satisfying to fans, though it’s on the right platform to give it a chance. If it’s terrible and fans treat it like the shame of the series, it’ll be a little depressing. Luckily we’ll have the old episodes to go back over again and again to ensure satisfaction. But there’s no reason to think this won’t at least have the spirit of the classic show intact. We saw a bit of that during the Mystery Science Theater reunion back in June.

(Via Netflix)

TAGSFelicia DayJonah Raymystery science theater 3000NETFLIXPATTON OSWALT
Author Profile Picture
No longer allowed to shop at K-Mart.

Around The Web

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 7 days ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 3 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 3 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP