A lot of fantastic stand-up comedy specials have come out this year, and with six months left to go, there’s still plenty more to come before everyone drunkenly sings “Auld Lang Syne.” Nearly half of these titles were released by Netflix, the streaming giant whose dedication to stand-up resulted in one new special per week in May. Yet basic and premium cable outlets like Comedy Central, HBO and Showtime are still in the game, especially when it comes to producing smaller, half-hour programming. To this day, One Night Stand (HBO) and The Half Hour (Comedy Central) remain the short genre’s main staples.

Other programs, like HBO’s Comedy Half-Hour and Comedy Central’s This Is Not Happening, have continued this ’80s and ’90s tradition to varying degrees, though their output lately pales in comparison to the full hours audiences are being inundated with. Enter Netflix, whose latest contribution to the game isn’t yet another singular stand-up special from a rising star or an established icon, but its very own collection of half-hour concert films. Titled The Standups, Netflix bills it as one giant “comedy special featuring six 30-minute episodes where six up-and-coming comedians take the mic to show off their material to the world.”

The “up-and-coming” qualifier doesn’t apply uniformly to all six performers, as many will recognize Deon Cole (black-ish, Angie Tribeca) and Dan Soder (Billions) from television. Audiences might also remember Nikki Glaser (Not Safe) and Fortune Feimster (Glee) from their previous work, but they probably won’t recall Beth Stelling and Nate Bargatze unless they regularly late night comedy-centric programs like @midnight and The Tonight Show. As Glaser, Cole, Bargatze and Soder explain to Uproxx, however, the sextet’s diversity of experience (as will as actual diversity) made The Standups all the better.

“We’ve all been around for a long time, but we’re not household names or anything,” says Bargatze. “Hopefully we can build a repertoire, so that people can come and watch this on Netflix. You know what I mean? Everyone kind of trusts Netflix now. They’ve put on so many good shows lately, so everyone thinks, ‘I trust that you guys know who should be doing these.’ Every comic who did this is a real headliner. They headline shows all over the road. We’ve all done stuff, and now thanks to Netflix, we’ve done this.”

Like Cole (Cold Blooded Seminar), Glaser (Perfect) and Soder (Not Special), Bargatze recently released his first stand-up hour, titled Full Time Magic. Feimster and Stelling have not, though they have done televised half-hour sets elsewhere and, as Bargatze notes, are frequent headliners. Plus, as Glaser explains, it’s just a really great group of people. “It’s usually up-and-coming comics you may not have heard of,” she says, “but this is kind of dififerent because you get to see someone who has done an hour do a shorter set. I was on board with The Standups as soon as I heard who was getting involved with it.”

Of course, rounding up the six comedians to film six half-hour stand-up sets is one thing, whereas finding the right person to accomplish such a feat is another matter. Netflix did just that in March 2016 when it hired “programming wizard” Robbie Praw away from the Just For Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal, where he’d served as vice president for eight years. According to the Montreal Gazette, Netflix “picked the right person for the job” as Praw’s 12 years at Just For Laughs — where he began as a production assistant and worked his way up — helped boost the annual gather’s presence on the world comedy stage. If anything, his addition to the creative team at Netflix would only help solidify the platform’s increased devotion to stand-up.