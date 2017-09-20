The Full, Exceedingly Bloody Trailer For Netflix’s ‘The Punisher’ Is Here

#Netflix #Marvel
Senior Contributor
09.20.17

We’ve gotten a taste of what Frank Castle will do in his Netflix series, but aside from a preview on The Defenders, we haven’t seen just how messy the Punisher will get in his solo Netflix series. Now, though, we have, and Frank’s not pulling any punches.

Unsurprisingly, the plot hinges on Frank’s family and their deaths. Something in Frank’s past is a problem some shadowy government agencies don’t want out in the open, and of course, that puts him on a mission of revenge. It’s just Frank, intrepid reporter Karen Page, and government agent Micro up against the combined forces of a black-ops agency with no morals or ethics, and, as you can see in the trailer, that’s going to mean a lot of dead bodies. This also means actual, non-corrupt law enforcement will be on his trail.

It’s interesting to see the series go full lock and load, complete with an ’80s style gun montage. In Daredevil‘s second season, the Punisher was more of a calculating sniper, carefully picking his battles and targets. Here, apparently, at least once he’s just going to kill everyone in the building, although we do see him snipe a target, and it does appear he’ll be figuring out exactly who to kill first. As to when we’ll see this, it appears Netflix is still playing that close to the vest: All the trailer reveals is the series is still on the way for sometime this year.

