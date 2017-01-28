Making A Murderer: Blood May Have Been Planted

Netflix Gives Us An Update On The Status Of ‘Making A Murderer’ Season 2

ryan-harkness
Contributing Writer
01.28.17

Netflix

At this point it should be no surprise that a piece of Netflix original programming blew people’s socks off and became a huge hit, but last December it was shocking and almost confusing when a little-hyped documentary series about a Wisconsin crime called Making A Murderer appeared on the streaming service and immediately became one of its most popular shows ever.

Season two was announced in July but no release date was tied to the project. That still remains true six months later, and now Netflix’s VP of original content Cindy Holland has given us an update on the sequel’s status.

“The story is still ongoing, so you will see new episodes coming sometime this year as this story continues to unfold,” she told USA Today in a recent interview. “We don’t know when for sure new episodes will be coming.”

“Laura and Moira are (in Manitowoc) shooting regularly and working on what the right story is to tell in the next set, so we’re deferring to them on when it will be ready. Very few people inside of Netflix actually know the details of what we’re getting because we’re wanting to keep it really under wraps and it is an ongoing case so we’re trying to be sensitive to that.”

