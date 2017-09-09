Fox

Futurama will never die. Just like how Phillip J. Fry has been killed what seems like a million times over on the cult classic series, there’s always some sort of comeback. Even if it’s just staying alive in comic or game form.

A brand new episode of Futurama is on its way, but you won’t be able to see it on TV. The Nerdist Podcast will air a 42-minute Futurama radio play featuring the show’s voice cast and writers from the original series set to debut on September 14. A sponsored tie-in to TinyCo’s mobile game Futurama: Worlds of Tomorrow, the episode sees our beloved Planet Express crew Fry, Bender, Leela, Professor Farnsworth, Zoidberg, Amy, and Hermes will face-off against the Chris Hardwick voiced villain Klaxxon.

“Last year I cornered two fine gentlemen–Matt Groening and David X. Cohen–and pitched the idea of doing a new Futurama episode as a podcast/radio play because it’s one of my favorite things and I need more of it, said Hardwick in a statement trumpeting the exciting news. “Today, I am drooling with unfiltered joy to say that a) it’s actually happening, b) I got to voice the villain (Klaxxon) and c) I’m a freaking head in a jar in Futurama: Worlds of Tomorrow, a game I’ve been feverishly playing since it came out. Galaxies of thanks to Matt, David and TinyCo for acquiescing to the maniacal ravings of a well-meaning fanboy.”

Provided you’re not the victim of unreasonable expectations (which understandably bubble up with shows you adore), this all sounds like quite a bit of fun. Now if all these streaming and cable companies fighting content could just revive the show again that would be swell. Think of all the Bachelor Chow product placement money you’re leaving on the table, Amazon Studios.

