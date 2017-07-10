Getty Image

Freeform has snagged another Marvel television show, bringing non-mutants to their channel with New Warriors. As first reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the series now has a cast after being picked up “straight-to-series” back in April of this year. New Warriors will be a comedic foil the the darker, dramatic Freeform Marvel show Cloak & Dagger, marking the former as the first straight Marvel superhero comedy to date.

Milana Vayntrub (This Is Us, AT&T lady) has been cast as the extremely popular Squirrel Girl. For those who don’t know, Squirrel Girl was created in 1992 as part of the Marvel Super-Heroes Winter Special. The new hero teamed up with Iron Man to take on Doctor Doom. When Tony Stark was sidelined, it was Squirrel Girl who saved the day. Over the years, she’s become one of the most surprisingly effective heroes in the Marvel roster. Villains (and heroes) tend to underestimate her due to her powers, including a prehensile squirrel tail, buck teeth strong enough to penetrate food, claws, and communication with squirrels. She also has the standard superhero kit of super-strength and super-agility. Long a marginal character, Squirrel Girl has enjoyed newfound popularity starting 2014 when she received her own ongoing comic, The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl, written by Ryan North with art by Erica Henderson.

Joining Vayntrub on New Warriors will be Derek Theler (Baby Daddy) as Mister Immortal, Jeremy Tardy (Dear White People) as Night Thrasher, Calum Worthy (Austin & Ally) as Speedball, Matthew Moy (2 Broke Girls) as Microbe, and Kate Comer (The Comeback) as Debrii.

From the official plot synopsis: