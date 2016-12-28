Kevin Hart And Dick Gregory Visited Nick Cannon In The Hospital Over The Holidays

So happy to see my brother @nickcannon getting back to himself. Nothing but love for you man….. #GetWellNick #Ncredible A photo posted by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Dec 26, 2016 at 11:04am PST

America’s Got Talent mainstay Nick Cannon has spent the holidays in recovery mode as he deals with issues attached to lupus, but the dude hasn’t been hurting for visitors. Judging by that smile, Cannon seems pretty happy with the quality of company he’s had at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

Comedy luminaries Kevin Hart and Dick Gregory popped by Cannon’s temporary homebase to visit and share holiday cheer.

“So happy to see my brother @nickcannon getting back to himself,” wrote Hart. “Nothing but love for you man….. #GetWellNick #Ncredible”

For days now my thoughts and prayers have been with @nickcannon but today my presence and prayers are with Nick. Get well soon! You are an incredible young man! Love you my brother, DG @kevinhart4real @duane_martin A photo posted by Dick Gregory (@therealdickgregory) on Dec 25, 2016 at 9:07pm PST

“For days now my thoughts and prayers have been with @nickcannon but today my presence and prayers are with Nick,” wrote Gregory. “Get well soon! You are an incredible young man! Love you my brother, DG”

Cannon expressed gratitude for the shared time in his own post featuring the three in a photo. He also passed along thanks to everyone that’s been supporting him as he battles to get back to where he wants to be in 2017.

“Man, so many loving strong vibrations came to visit me in the hospital today! Thank you to EVERYONE for all the gifts, messages, comments, the time, the love and the prayers… I’m getting there!!!” said Cannon. “And once I’m back… it’s about to be #Ncredible”

(Via Entertainment Tonight)