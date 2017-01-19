The Fallon 'Classroom Instruments' Segments You Need To See

Allow Nick Offerman To Recite A Poem About His Favorite Subject, Chopping Firewood

01.19.17

On last night’s show, Jimmy Fallon pulled a card from The Tonight Show suggestion box that read, “Hey Jimmy, this time of year I love nothing more than a big old stack of firewood, what about you?” But because Jimmy Fallon is a city boy who has probably never wielded an axe in his entire life and the closest he’s ever come to losing a finger was getting his ring caught when he tripped, he turned the subject over to his good friend Nick Offerman, who just happened to be conveniently waiting backstage with a stack of wood and a poem.

Once again Offerman put on display the image of a manly man bearing the sensitive, brooding soul of an artist as he read his poem, which I’ve taken the liberty to transcribe below:

Firewood, oh firewood, you are my one true friend
I love to chop you in my yard, and stack you end to end
Up and down, and up again, I swing my trusty axe
Splitting each piece right in half, with the sound of my mighty thwacks
And when that pile gets high enough, I’ll shed a single tear
For there is no wood left to chop, yet I am still right here
I’ll bring that wood inside my house, beside the fireplace
And build a fire so damn hot, it’ll singe the brows right off your face
Firewood, oh firewood, today you’ve served me well
I’ll crack open a cold beer, and I’ll see all you sons of bitches in hell

If that doesn’t make you want to pack all your belongings and move to a cabin out in the woods, I don’t know what will.

