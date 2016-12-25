All The Times Norm MacDonald Highjacked Your Late Night Faves

12.25.16 4 hours ago

We haven’t experienced a new comedian in an old car getting fresh coffee since last summer when Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee season 8 ended with John Oliver and Jerry Seinfeld goofing off in a 1959 Triumph TR3. Now a whole new season of Seinfeld’s esoterically accessible (esotessible) talk show is zooming back into our lives on January 5th with an impressive collection of guests, none more important than this man:

Norm Macdonald, the greatest talk show guest in the history or talk show guests will be riding along with Jerry for season 9 of Comedians in Cars. Thankfully, the season is already in the can, so we don’t have to worry about Macdonald making Seinfeld laugh so hard he crashes his very old, very expensive car in what would be one of 2016’s greatest tragedies. Besides, we know Norm Macdonald is immortal.

Good ol’ Norm will be joined by Kristen Wiig, Cedric the Entertainer, still fiery Lewis Black (who is yelling out the car window in a scene that just makes sense), Bob Einstein (Super Dave and one of the greatest comedians who has ever lived) and Christoph Waltz, of all people. It makes you wonder if Jerry Seinfeld will ever run out of comedians, cars or coffee.

