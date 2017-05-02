Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

As long and storied as Norm Macdonald‘s comedy career is, the Saturday Night Live alum has only done two stand-up specials. The first, Me Doing Standup, came to life in 2011. And the second? Inexplicably titled Hitler’s Dog, Gossip & Trickery, the new hour is set to drop Tuesday, May 9th exclusively on Netflix as a part of the streaming giant’s latest cavalcade of original programming from some of the greatest stand-ups working today. To commemorate the occasion, the outlet dropped a first, short trailer previewing Macdonald’s thoughts on airport security.

“I was in the airport and the guys were asking me about my I.D.,” he quips. “It occurred to me that I.D. is a strange abbreviation because ‘I’ is short for ‘I,’ and then ‘D’ is short for ‘dentification.'”

It’s an utterly silly joke without the weight of other comics’ heavy, current events-infused material, which is precisely what longtime fans of Macdonald have come to expect. Of course, the trailer’s debut wouldn’t be complete without its happening in the midst of the comedian’s latest controversy — his angry tweets about Margaret Atwood’s dystopian novel The Handmaid’s Tale, which was adapted for television by Amazon. Considering his penchant for live-tweeting commentary on everything from politics to sports, it’ll be interesting to see if he addresses the medium in Hitler’s Dog, Gossip & Trickery.