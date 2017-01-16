Tonight I was humbled and blessed to have been a part of the greatest show EVER in the history of the Comedy Cellar and maybe comedy period! We were sitting on the steps when Dave Chappelle told the manager that he didn't wanna go on he just wanted to watch Jerry Seinfeld go on and then he was leaving. He quickly changed his mind and decided to go up. He and Chris Rock then went back and forth about who would be next. Amy Schumer overheard them and asked if she could do five minutes also to be a part of this 'history.' I forgot that Aziz was somewhere outside and needed to go on as well. Felt kinda surreal working with my idols. The Birds, Jordans, LeBrons all in this little hallway but I honestly didn't feel intimidated I felt like I belonged atleast like my work did. I started to excuse myself from this picture and Amy pulled me back into it and said 'fuck that get in the picture you were a part of this!' Thank you soooooo much Estee!! The Lineup: Host: Me Ryan Hamilton Dave Attell Jerry Seinfeld Amy Schumer Chris Rock Aziz Ansari Dave Chappelle Every once in a while we get a glimpse into our growth. My law of attraction is working, my sobriety is working, the people that push me (Tracey Moore), it's working! I am so happy. I am so grateful. I am so humbled. Thank you for any kind words in advance! #comedy #beautiful #lawofattraction #funnyordie #comedycellar #tbt #drinks #food #girls #fitness #yoga #snl #ihashtaglikea17yearoldwhitegirl
The Comedy Cellar in NYC is known as an impromptu testing ground for some of the most storied comedians who are still performing. However, several of the greats descended upon the venue last Wednesday in what turned out to be a phenomenal night for the 100 lucky souls in attendance.
As actor and comedian Jon Laster wrote on Instagram, he felt incredibly fortunate to have participated in “the greatest show EVER in the history of the Comedy Cellar and maybe comedy period!” He relayed how Jerry Seinfeld was performing when Dave Chappelle, who was “just” watching, decided to hop onstage. And then Chris Rock got involved and started beefing a little with Chappelle about who could go next, and somehow, Amy Schumer and Aziz Ansari ended up onstage too. Rock tweeted this photo of the group for all of posterity: “Next time you should come.”
Looks like a helluva good time. Comedy couldn’t be more needed than it is right now, when tensions are high in the United States, and folks could use some masterful jokes to put a new spin on some difficult issues. Of course, the bawdiness of these greats is also something that folks will appreciate too. Still, it’s quite a shame that a video of Chappelle and Rock’s back-and-forth hasn’t surfaced yet. Make it happen, Internet.
