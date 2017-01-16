The Comedy Cellar in NYC is known as an impromptu testing ground for some of the most storied comedians who are still performing. However, several of the greats descended upon the venue last Wednesday in what turned out to be a phenomenal night for the 100 lucky souls in attendance.

As actor and comedian Jon Laster wrote on Instagram, he felt incredibly fortunate to have participated in “the greatest show EVER in the history of the Comedy Cellar and maybe comedy period!” He relayed how Jerry Seinfeld was performing when Dave Chappelle, who was “just” watching, decided to hop onstage. And then Chris Rock got involved and started beefing a little with Chappelle about who could go next, and somehow, Amy Schumer and Aziz Ansari ended up onstage too. Rock tweeted this photo of the group for all of posterity: “Next time you should come.”

Next time you should come . pic.twitter.com/brCXEPibhf — Chris Rock (@chrisrock) January 12, 2017

Looks like a helluva good time. Comedy couldn’t be more needed than it is right now, when tensions are high in the United States, and folks could use some masterful jokes to put a new spin on some difficult issues. Of course, the bawdiness of these greats is also something that folks will appreciate too. Still, it’s quite a shame that a video of Chappelle and Rock’s back-and-forth hasn’t surfaced yet. Make it happen, Internet.