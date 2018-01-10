Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Ahead of Friday’s premiere episode of David Letterman’s new Netflix show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, the streaming giant dropped the first clip. The subject? Former President Barack Obama recalling the time Prince asked his daughter Sasha to dance on stage during a private performance. Obama, who would later issue a statement on the singer’s passing in 2016, explains, “She’s an excellent dancer. Then Sasha pulls me up, which surprises me because she always mocks my dancing, but I have ‘dad moves.'” Cue the presidential dancing advice for dads across America.

“I think the key is what we call ‘staying in the pocket,'” Obama tells Letterman and his audience. “You’ve got to stay in the pocket because I think everybody here knows dads who get out of the pocket. And they’re trying stuff that they can’t really pull off. You know, they start doing like karate kicks and all kinds of stuff.” When an evidently amused Letterman responds to Obama’s quip about “karate kicks,” the latter responds with a pertinent question: “Is that one of the things you do?” Like he always used to do on Late Night, Letterman laughs it off. Whether he offers any kind of response to Obama’s query, however, remains to be seen.

The first episode of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction streams Friday, January 12th on Netflix.