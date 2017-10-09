‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Kills Off The Wrong Character Again

Lately, I’ve really come around on Fear the Walking Dead, which has been doing exceptional work over the last few weeks. This week’s episode, “El Matadero,” is no exception, except in one respect: The series killed off the wrong character.
Ofelia is gone, and once again, Fear goes to emotional depths that the parent series rarely travels. While The Walking Dead has never been shy about killing off characters, often brutally, Fear somehow takes it a step further. On The Walking Dead, characters have to kill off loved ones after they turn; on Fear, they have to kill them before they turn. On The Walking Dead, one character may be reunited with another mere minutes before she dies; on Fear, the character shows up minutes after. It’s cruel to deprive fans of a Daniel and Ofelia reunion, but it tracks with reality. How many stories have we heard about friends or family members who drove all night to say goodbye to a loved one on her deathbed only to show up an hour too late?
I’m not mad at Fear for robbing us of a reunion we’d been looking forward to since the moment Daniel returned to the series, and I’m not necessarily mad at the series for killing off Ofelia. It was a great cap to her season-long arc. She evolved from Daniel’s weak, whiny daughter to a brave, unyielding bad-ass killer and she ultimately sacrificed herself to save Alicia and Crazy Dog. She’s like Carol, if Carol had died when Rick sent her away in season four. She is definitely the season’s most improved character, which brings me to what does make me mad: That Fear killed off Ofelia instead of Daniel or Madison.
Gotta be honest.. this was way too much to read but the little I did read sounds as if you’re considering TWD way to much..
What leverage would anyone have if you kill Madison or Daniel? Strands not babysitting and who would take Alicia, Nick and Troy seriously during any negotiations? The ranch is done, their not leaders anymore.. If there has been any running theme on these shows, it’s that unsupervised children don’t make it.. they’ve done a great job and combining the wisdom of the older people on the show with the energy and youth of the children and then you throw in the 30 and 40yr olds who have all of that.. those are the groups that make it!
Remember how far Travis kid made it with his dad vs without? You think old man Hershel makes it without all that youth living on the farm even before rick and Shane found it? Only the 30-40yr olds make it on their own.. they have youth and wisdom! Children die and old ppl die.. u need Madison/Strand as much as you need Rick/Michonne
my only regret is that madison is alive and travis is dead. I’d rather have it reversed. Madison is the new Lori