One Day At A Time seems like it would be something that’s dead on arrival for most Netflix viewers. Not only is it a remake of a sitcom from the ’70s that doesn’t seem to fit in with today’s binging peak TV junkies, but it’s also flying under the radar against the other Netflix originals. What it does have going for it is Norman Lear’s genius and some great reviews to create momentum. The first season was well received and to show confidence in the series, Netflix has announced it will be returning for a second season according to Variety:

Netflix has ordered 13 episodes for the second season. “One Day at a Time” marked a triumphant return to series TV by Lear, the legendary 94-year-old producer of such indelible TV hits as “All in the Family,” “Maude” and “Good Times.” The original series, which ran from 1975 to 1984, starred Bonnie Franklin, Mackenzie Phillips and Valerie Bertinelli.

The new-model “One Day at a Time” shifted the location from Indianapolis to the Echo Park area of Los Angeles. Machado is seen as an Emmy contender for her role as a newly divorced Cuban-American woman trying to raise a feisty teenage daughter, played by Isabella Gomez, and a tween son (Marcel Ruiz). Rita Moreno also has drawn raves for her work as Machado’s tradition-minded mother.