In this uncertain era of fake news and “alternative facts,” there’s only one person we can trust: Oprah. Just ask 60 Minutes executive producer Jeff Fager, who hired Miss Winfrey If You’re Nasty to join CBS’ newsmagazine following the deaths of correspondents Bob Simon and Morley Safer.

“There is only one Oprah Winfrey,” Fager said in a statement. “She has achieved excellence in everything she has touched. Her body of work is extraordinary, including thousands of interviews with people from all walks of life. She is a remarkable and talented woman with a level of integrity that sets her apart and makes her a perfect fit for 60 Minutes. I am thrilled that she will be bringing her unique and powerful voice to our broadcast.”

Oprah — who’s been a fan of 60 Minutes “since my days as a young reporter” — will make her first appearance on the program in the fall, when she’ll “bring relevant insight and perspective, to look at what separates us, and help facilitate real conversations between people from different backgrounds.” She will continue to run her OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network empire (OWNpire?), act in Ava DuVernay’s A Wrinkle in Time, serve on the Weight Watchers board of directors, and generally make the rest of us feel lazy. To Oprah!

(Via the Hollywood Reporter)