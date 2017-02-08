Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

It’s hard to believe we’re already up to season five of Orange is the New Black. It seems like it was only yesterday that Piper was stupidly insulting Red’s cooking and getting herself nearly starved to death. This morning Netflix announced that the fifth season will be returning on June 9, 2017 with the above teaser featuring Alex, Piper, Nicky, Taystee, Morello, Black Cindy, Flaca, Red, Ruiz, Gloria, and a gun-wielding Daya, who all appear to be in various states of shock, horror, or just pissed the hell off. Jeez, it’s almost as if someone told them Fuckin’ Larry was coming back or something.

Of course, these ladies have plenty to be mad about. If you’ll recall, last season ended with the inmates rising up against the prison staff after a peaceful protest to challenge the new management resulted in the death of Poussey. In the melee that ensued, Daya grabbed one of the guards guns and fired, leaving season four hanging in one hell of a cliffhanger. Judging by this new teaser, is seems as though season five is going to kick off by throwing us right back into the action.

Come June 9, “things will never be the same” again.

(Via Netflix)