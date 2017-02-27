When Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway mistakenly presented La La Land with the Best Picture trophy during Sunday’s Oscars telecast, an otherwise unextraordinary awards show became the talk of social media and Monday morning news programs. Yet the moment an apparent error from the accounting firm of PricewaterhouseCoopers created the strangest Best Picture hand-off in Oscars history still couldn’t save the broadcast from relatively poor ratings and a rather bloated running time.
According to the Hollywood Reporter, not only did Kimmel’s first performance as Oscars host earn ABC fewer eyeballs, it also dragged on well into the night despite cramming one of the nominated songs into the opening number and cutting into acceptance speeches early. Per THR‘s report:
Early numbers have the lengthy show off 4 percent from comparable stats in 2016, averaging an overnight 22.4 rating among metered market households. That measurement, courtesy of Nielsen, is shy of last year’s — which saw its overnight score (a 23.4 rating) ultimately translate to 34.43 million viewers.
Seeing as how the 2016 Oscars telecast was dubbed a “near all-time low” by THR at the time, that this year’s program scored numbers averaging at least 4 percent less suggests Kimmel’s debut did poorer than Chris Rock’s. Plus, Sunday’s broadcast came to about three hours and 49 minutes in length — making it the longest Academy Awards ceremony in a decade. Much of this is due to the final award’s elongated presentation, though it’s not entirely the Best Picture award’s fault.
As for why the La La Land v. Moonlight debacle didn’t initially draw enough eyeballs to bump ABC’s numbers, THR concludes most viewers had tuned out well before Beatty and Dunaway took the stage after midnight on the East Coast. Nielsen ratings remained “steady throughout” and peaked during the 9 o’clock hour on the East Coast, but dropped off soon after. Seems Kimmel and Matt Damon’s ongoing “feud” wasn’t enough to boost ratings.
(Via The Hollywood Reporter)
The Oscars is bloated and pompous EVERY year
How about you pick movies that people have seen and care about. Up until the Oscar’s pick their annual selections, I have not heard of most of these movies. On top of that, cut the smaller categories to the pre-show like they do with a lot of the technical awards. set design, costumes and makeup are great, but to the majority of the audience that’s a bathroom break. The musical numbers are ok, but the rest of the filler (actor’s inspirations, etc, need to go…save that for a saturday night pre-oscars special or something)
Next Year’s Dream Best Picture Nominations:
John Wick 2
Logan
Kong: Skull Island
Guardians of the Galaxy 2
Baywatch
Despicable Me 3
Spider-Man: Homecoming
Insidious: Chapter 4
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
@SallyGally hey, if Mel Gibson ends up directing Suicide Squad 2, you never know.
Also, I imagine Nolan’s abritpop will win most things to make up for him losing a lot over the last decade.
The reality is that 25-30% of the country is reveling in a Trump world and they know (from recent award show incidents) that these shows are now turning to be all about the politics they don’t want to hear. I get the whole ‘protest is needed’ and ‘voices have to be heard’, just don’t be shocked when your restaurant gets less customers because each dish is served with a side of political diatribe.
Hopefully they still have Kimmel host again. He was great.
Like simondice said, the problem isn’t how long it runs or Kimmel’s hosting job, it’s the fact that the general public doesn’t give a shit about these movies.
Wanna cut the running time? Cut out all the awards John Q. Public doesn’t care about. Keep Best Picture, Best Actor/Actress, Supporting Actor/Actress, Best Song and all the musical performances, and Best Director, and maybe Best Animated Film since people have probably seen some of them. All the rest can be awarded earlier in the day and recapped for the audience.
For those at home, that’s now 5 of the past 7 years’ Best Picture winners which are the five least-seen BP winners in the history of American film.
The list NO best picture winner wants to be on:
1. 2009-The Hurt Locker: $17m
2. 2016-Moonlight: $21m
3. 2014-Birdman: $42.3m
4. 2011-The Artist: $44.6m
5. 2015-Spotlight: $45m
It’s also 5 of the last 6 years that the Oscars and Indie Spirits’ best film choices match. I’m not saying go full People’s Choice – far from it. But there needs to be a balance between the arthouse stuff and the intelligent blockbusters that fans AND critics love. Have them compete against each other and then watch the audience come back. But last night may have been a deathblow for the show, and it wasn’t Kimmel’s doing. Independent films are strangling the life out of the Oscar ratings, and until or unless the membership has a come-to-Jesus moment and stop copying the results of the Indie Spirit awards, the ratings will continue to spiral downward.
Just saying….
That’s on Hollywood. They don’t make intelligent mainstream movies anymore. It’s been completely cut out of the budget of most major movie studios.When you’re making franchises aimed at 14 year olds it shouldn’t be nominated for best picture.