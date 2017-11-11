Pamela Adlon Addresses Louis C.K.’s Admission Of Sexual Misconduct

#Louis C.K.
Features Writer
11.10.17 3 Comments

Getty Image

Following a New York Times report that he had masturbated in front of five women without their consent, comedian Louis C.K. has quickly seen the fallout for his behavior. After he released a statement admitting that the allegations were true, C.K. was completely cut out by HBO, FX, and Netflix, and his movie, I Love You, Daddy, was also dropped by its distributor.

While some in the comedy community and Hollywood stepped forward quickly to condemn C.K.’s predatory behavior, many were curious how comedian and actress Pamela Adlon would respond, due to her longtime creative partnership with C.K.

Adlon released a statement to The Hollywood Reporter on Friday evening, expressing her sorrow and asking for privacy.

“Hi. I’m here. I have to say something. It’s so important. My family and I are devastated and in shock after the admission of abhorrent behavior by my friend and partner, Louis C.K. I feel deep sorrow and empathy for the women who have come forward. I am asking for privacy at this time for myself and my family. I am processing and grieving and hope to say more as soon as I am able.”

Adlon and C.K. have been friends and collaborators for decades, most recently on the critically acclaimed shows Louie and Better Things.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Louis C.K.
TAGSbetter thingsLOUIS C.K.PAMELA ADLONrape cultureSEXUAL ASSAULTsexual harassment

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 2 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP