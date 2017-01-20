FX

In a few hours, Donald Trump will become the 45th President of the United States of America. For most people, being the most powerful man (or woman) in the world would be enough. But not Trump. He doesn’t just want to be president — he wants to be the president with the most extravagant and highest-rated Inauguration Day ceremony ever. Remember, this is a guy who complains when SNL gently mocks him over a “Pee Pee Tape.” Trump expects a record-breaking number of viewers to watch his swearing-in, and anything under Barack Obama’s 37.8 million in 2009 will be taken as a personal insult.

So if you want to stick it to Trump, well, to quote Paul Anka, “just don’t look.”

Comedian Patton Oswalt — who summed up the election on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert with a simple, “F*ck this, all of it” — has some tips for what you can do today and tomorrow, outside of marching for women’s rights (which you should do) and waiting to hear if 3 Doors Down will play that one song (which you shouldn’t, and that’s been true since 2000).