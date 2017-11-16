Patton Oswalt Tries To Improve Some More Mike Huckabee Jokes On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

#Patton Oswalt #Jimmy Kimmel
Managing Editor, Trending
11.16.17

Patton Oswalt returned to Jimmy Kimmel Live to take another stab at some of Mike Huckabee’s “best” Twitter jokes in a stand-up comedy setting. While Oswalt gives it his all, the results are not that great and really highlight the weakness of the material we’re getting from the former Arkansas governor these days.

The former presidential candidate has enjoyed some of the spotlight in these recent months thanks to his online presence and his daughter, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, so it’s fitting that Oswalt would jump back into the dad jeans and comfortable sneakers to really give the jokes their best shot at glory. We’ve got Huckabee classics about taking a knee in church, another about CNN “breaking wind” instead of breaking news, and a very long one about finding Hillary Clinton’s emails in a box of cereal. It’s a wild trip that forces Oswalt to pull a Trump and get a drink of water midway, but he soldiers through.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Patton Oswalt#Jimmy Kimmel
TAGSjimmy kimmelmike huckabeePATTON OSWALT

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 2 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP