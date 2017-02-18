Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Bart Simpson a boy with complex emotional issues. That sort of thing will happen to you if you’ve been 10-years-old forever in a town filled with lunacy and cartons of malk. (The vitamin R does nothing!) In the next episode of The Simpsons, Bart will be tormented by his ever-growing guilt. That guilt has a voice and it’s one you’ll be familiar with. That’s not us peering into your soul. Just a nod that it’s easy to recognize when Patton Oswalt voicing an animated character.

Oswalt returns for his second go-around on Fox’s unkillable cartoon as the manifestation of Bart’s guilt after the “Bartman” songsmith throws away a cherished Lisa possession. As a result, Bart’s guilt emerges as a growing Hulk-like creature that nags his host and has no problem snapping the neck of the personification of Bart’s denial. Yup, no need to wait until the next Treehouse of Horror to see a ten-year-old brat get murdered before your eyes.

In this preview promo crafted by Fox, Oswalt happily discusses the prospect of being a semi-regular guest go-to and geeks out on the feelings of guilt from Bart’s past. It’s definitely a much quirkier role than his hipster 4th grader persona from season 24, which adds intrigue as to what this guiltmonster might morph into.

“This is the Glengarry leads of voice acting gigs,” explains a cheery Oswalt.

This Patton-powered Simpsons episode is set to arrive on February 19.