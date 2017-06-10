animal planet

Paul ‘Mungo’ Mungeam is probably best known for being adventurer Bear Grylls’ longtime cameraman. Currently, he hosts Animal Planet’s Expedition Mungo, a show that finds Mungo traveling to remote locations in places like India, Peru and Argentina to investigate local legends about mythical monsters and creatures. He was kind enough to take a few minutes to participate in our 20 questions questionnaire series.

1. You walk into a bar. What do you order from the bartender?

A sessions IPA from Fourpure Brewery. It’s my favorite place.

2. Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

Currently, I’m getting the most entertainment from Trump.

3. What’s currently waiting for you on your DVR or streaming queue?

International rugby matches.

4. It’s your last meal — what are you going out with?

One of two, either traditional English roast beef with all the trimmings, or Indian Curry (Lamb Hara Masala)

5. What websites do you visit on a regular basis?

BBC News/BBC Sport/Met Office

6. What’s the most frequently played song on your mobile device?

I’m a little embarrassed to say, but the new Harry Styles song “Sign of the Times.” It’s great.

7. If you could go back and give your 18-year-old self one piece of advice what would it be?

Let me preface this by saying I haven’t smoked in years. Don’t start smoking. Not easy to stop.

8. What’s the last thing you Googled?

“Where is Fijallraven Raven Shop?”

9. Dogs or cats?

Dogs

10. Best concert of your life was…?

The final concert of The Killers UK tour at Brixton Academy.