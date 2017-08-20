HBO

Chatty Magician Penn Jillette would like to apologize for insulting the Canadian province of Newfoundland and Labrador on Real Time with Bill Maher. Well, just the Newfoundland bit anyway. We can explain.

On Friday’s Real Time, Jillette joked about Newfoundland roots and what they might do to one’s intelligence.

“I’m probably from Newfoundland, which is just a euphemism for stupid,” said Jillette. “All of those people up in the frozen North that club seals, those are my people.”

The comment didn’t exactly spark fiery Great Big Sea soundtracked riots in Little Corner Brooks across America, but Newfoundland wasn’t happy about it. In Canada, Newfoundlanders (or “Newfies” depending on who you talk to) have been saddled with the stereotype of being dumb. It’s a trope that’s been around for ages and one not received warmly. Canadian comedian Mark Critch (who appears on the Daily Show-esque CBC program This Hour Has 22 Minutes) was one of hundreds that took exception with Jillette’s remark.

.@pennjillette for your next trick, pull your head out of your ass. Until u learn about where you're from, act like Teller & shut it. https://t.co/Z4Q0RkbgcC — Mark Critch (@markcritch) August 19, 2017

Jillette has issued a steady stream of apologies on Twitter for the Newfoundland comments (he says it was part of a bit that never got in motion) and says his attempt at self-deprecation was a total disaster.

“I LOVED doing Real Time and had a blast and then badly screwed up on a failed set up for a bit about my family in Newfoundland,” he tweeted. “I’m so sorry.”

I LOVED doing Real Time and had a blast and then badly screwed up on a failed set up for a bit about my family in Newfoundland. I'm so sorry — Penn Jillette (@pennjillette) August 19, 2017

You are completely correct. I was setting up a bit we didn't get to. I failed and I'm an idiot. I've been there and love it. — Penn Jillette (@pennjillette) August 19, 2017

I'm so sorry. I was setting up a bit we didn't get to. I failed and I'm sorry. I'm an idiot./ Sorry. — Penn Jillette (@pennjillette) August 19, 2017

I was going to say that these are my people and they're not that way and that we are all stereotypes. — Penn Jillette (@pennjillette) August 20, 2017

I'm so sorry. I was wrong and stupid and I've been there. I was setting up something we didn't get time to do. Thanks for following. — Penn Jillette (@pennjillette) August 19, 2017

Here’s hoping Newfoundland and Penn Jillette have sorted things out.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

(Via CTV News)