Earlier this year, Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson revealed, in a series of highly personal Instagram posts, that he had “quit drugs” and that he was “happy and sober for the first time in eight years.” As the 23-year-old comedian revealed on the WTF With Marc Maron podcast this week however, that didn’t solve his problems, as he was eventually diagnosed with Borderline Personality Disorder, and the path to mental wellness has been an uphill battle. Per Rolling Stone:

“I’ve been a pothead forever,” the Saturday Night Live star said. “Around October [or] September last year, I started having mental breakdowns where I would, like, freak out and then not remember what happened after. Blind rage. I never really did any other drugs, so I was like, ‘I’m gonna try to go to rehab. Maybe that’ll be helpful.'” “They told me there, they’re like, ‘You might be bipolar,’ and I was like, ‘OK,'” he recalled. “So they’re like, ‘We’re gonna try you on these meds.’ And then I got out [of rehab], and then I started smoking weed again – and I’m on meds.”

It was only after that relapse and a “really bad mental breakdown” two months later that led to Davidson publicly announcing his sobriety. But even after three months sober, Davidson was still having issues, and was finally formally diagnosed with BPD.

“It is working, slowly but surely,” he said. “I’ve been having a lot of problems. This whole year has been a fucking nightmare. This has been the worst year of my life, getting diagnosed with this and trying to figure out how to learn with this and live with this.”

Davidson previously credited his girlfriend, Larry David’s daughter Cazzie David, for helping him get through everything. “It wasn’t easy, but I got a great girl, great friends and I consider myself a lucky man. I’ll always be here for you guys, I promise,” he wrote at the time. He has since deactivated his Instagram account.

