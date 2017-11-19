Pete Davidson Doubles Down On His Hope That Staten Island Falls Into The Sea During ‘Weekend Update’

#Pete Davidson #SNL
11.19.17 29 mins ago

The first thing you should know about this Pete Davidson segment from Weekend Update on this week’s SNL is that pretty much everything he points out is real. Colin Jost’s lovable status in Staten Island is real, that New York Post reporter is very real, and Davidson did say that he wouldn’t mind if a tidal wave took out Staten Island. In fact, he said it in an interview with UPROXX’s own Vince Mancini about a year ago, complete with the title, “F*ck Staten Island”:

You’re from Staten Island. You’re pretty close to home at SNL. How much did getting on the show change your daily life?

F*ck them. They all suck. They have nothing to do with me or my success. It’s a terrible borough, filled with terrible people. A f*cking tidal Wave could take out Staten Island and I wouldn’t even move in my sleep. In fact I would sleep better. F*ck Staten Island. A bunch of Trump-supporting f*cking jerk offs. F*ck them. End quote.

Okay. Where do you live now? I assume you don’t live there anymore.

No. My mother lives there because she’s too f*cking stupid to realize she shouldn’t.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Pete Davidson#SNL
TAGSPETE DAVIDSONSNLStaten IslandWEEKEND UPDATE

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 3 weeks ago 7 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 3 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP