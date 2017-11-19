The first thing you should know about this Pete Davidson segment from Weekend Update on this week’s SNL is that pretty much everything he points out is real. Colin Jost’s lovable status in Staten Island is real, that New York Post reporter is very real, and Davidson did say that he wouldn’t mind if a tidal wave took out Staten Island. In fact, he said it in an interview with UPROXX’s own Vince Mancini about a year ago, complete with the title, “F*ck Staten Island”:

You’re from Staten Island. You’re pretty close to home at SNL. How much did getting on the show change your daily life?

F*ck them. They all suck. They have nothing to do with me or my success. It’s a terrible borough, filled with terrible people. A f*cking tidal Wave could take out Staten Island and I wouldn’t even move in my sleep. In fact I would sleep better. F*ck Staten Island. A bunch of Trump-supporting f*cking jerk offs. F*ck them. End quote.

Okay. Where do you live now? I assume you don’t live there anymore.

No. My mother lives there because she’s too f*cking stupid to realize she shouldn’t.