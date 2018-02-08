The ‘Pod Save America’ Gang Is Coming To HBO Just In Time For The 2018 Midterm Elections

It seems Jessica Williams and Phoebe Robinson’s 2 Dope Queens isn’t the only podcast that HBO is turning into a new show. That’s because the premium cable network announced on Thursday that the popular political podcast Pod Save America — the flagship program of the Crooked Media podcast network co-hosted by former Obama aides Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett, Dan Pfeiffer, and Tommy Vietor — is coming in the fall with a series of new specials. According to a press release, the Pod Save America specials are taking place “on the campaign trail” of the approaching 2018 midterm elections.

In a statement, Favreau, Lovett, and Vietor declared, “The best part of Pod Save America is taking the show on the road and meeting activists, candidates, and people who are getting involved in politics for the first time. They know that the 2018 midterms are the most important elections of our lifetime, and the energy and excitement on the campaign trail is infectious.” The Crooked Media founder added that they were “so grateful that HBO is taking a chance on us, even though these live shows will have so few dragons and sex robots.”

In addition to co-hosting the new specials, Favreau, Lovett, and Vietor will also serve as executive producers. Aside from the announcement and the specials’ target (the 2018 midterms), however, HBO offered little else in terms of precisely when the first hour would premiere, or who the first guests might include. Seeing as how many of 2 Dope Queens‘ celebrity guests (Jon Stewart and Sarah Jessica Parker) have ties to other HBO programming, however, it’s a safe bet some dragons or so-called “sex robots” might show up to discuss the latest polling.

