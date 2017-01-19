Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Powerless has gone through a lot of changes. It went from being set at an insurance company to Bruce Wayne’s safety research arm, added Ron Funches, and now is finally ready to show viewers what it has. And that, apparently, is lots of jokes about DC continuity.

Seriously, this is one nerdy trailer: The main DC heroes and villains in it are the Scarlet Fox, the Atomic Skull, and Starro, a giant alien starfish who puts little mind-controlling starfish on people’s heads. And we really hope there’s an episode that explains what, precisely, they do with all those dead starfish when Starro is inevitably defeated, because come on, that has to stink like a skunk den.

Anyway, the basic premise suggests it will resemble DC’s Better Off Ted: The safety division of Wayne Enterprises, run by Bruce Wayne’s screwup cousin (Alan Tudyk), builds devices that protect innocent civilians from being “saved” a little too hard by superheroes as they trash heavily populated areas. Also presumably this doughty band of nerds, which includes Funches, Vanessa Hudgens, and Danny Pudi, will have to deal with the frustrations of working for the incompetent cousin of Batman, and weird orders for things like grappling guns. But, hey, at least Bruce will probably pay out a bonus for that Kryptonite glass. We’ll see how DC and NBC mix February 2nd.

