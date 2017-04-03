Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Last week, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah was seemingly hacked by something called The President Show. Many suspected the pseudo-commercial interruption, which accompanied a viral campaign involving a Viacom-controlled Twitter account tweeting posts in Russian and a short press release, was all for T.J. Miller’s upcoming Gorburger Show. Turns out The President Show is actually a brand new late night talk show created by Anthony Atamanuik, the Trump half of the popular Trump vs. Bernie comedy show with co-creator James Adomian.

Beginning Thursday, April 27th at 11:30pm ET, Atamanuik will host the weekly talk show in character as Donald Trump following The Daily Show. Peter Grosz, the Emmy-winning Colbert Report writer who plays Sidney Purcell on Veep, will co-star as Trump’s Andy Richter-like sidekick, Vice President Mike Pence.

In the world of The President Show, Trump is bypassing the crooked media by hosting a late-night show direct from the Oval Office. No unfair questions from reporters, no awkward photo ops with German ladies, and no bedtimes. Just a fun show where he can put his unique Trumpian spin on such late-night staples as desk segments, field pieces and guest interviews.

“Laughing at the President is a proud American tradition and we hope not to disappoint anyone in that department,” Atamanuik said in a press release. “But our political system is too broken for us to be content joking about one man, even though he is a disastrous silly little toddler boy. Mostly I’d just like to thank Comedy Central for giving us this platform to speak truth to power and if we’re lucky, end up in prison!”

Atamanuik and Adomian recently made the news when they engaged in a Twitter feud with fellow Trump impersonator Alec Baldwin. The latter, whose SNL impersonation of the president might not last much longer, made a jab on Jimmy Kimmel Live at other impressionists’ attempts to lobby for Trump’s role at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, which the president won’t be attending. Atamanuik took the joke personally and the insults flew.