For the four seasons Prison Break was on TV, Michael Scofield (Wentworth Miller) and Lincoln Burrows (Dominic Purcell) lived a life of crime and conspiracy as they escaped multiple prison sentences, lived life on the lam, tried to expose government conspiracies, rescue their loved ones, take down The Company, and clear their name. Michael was the brilliant engineer, Lincoln the fearless mountain of muscle, and together, the two made a pretty formidable duo.

The show’s ending left fans heartbroken but, as with everything on TV, the end really isn’t the end and news of the show’s revival for a fifth and final season has us revisiting a few burning questions before the show returns on Tuesday April 4.

1. How Did Michael Survive?

In order to break Sara (Sarah Wayne Callies) out of prison and save her life (and the life of his unborn child), Michael sacrificed himself by staying behind and manually causing a power surge in order to unlock a prison door. Considering the show’s track record for bringing people back from the dead – anyone remember Sara’s supposed beheading in season three? – maybe it’s not the biggest surprise that Michael has somehow returned for season five, but the how is a big question heading into these new episodes.