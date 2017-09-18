Netflix’s ‘The Punisher’ Shows No Mercy In A New Clip

#Netflix #Marvel
Senior Contributor
09.18.17

Netflix/Marvel

Jon Bernthal recently warned us that The Punisher was going to be dark even by the yardstick of Marvel’s other Netflix shows, most of which weren’t exactly cheery in the first place. That makes sense: The Punisher, at root, is a murderer. He may not kill nice people, but that doesn’t make him any less violent, as the first clip the wider public has seen from the show demonstrates.

This has a very First Blood feel to it, not least for the forest setting and the Punisher taking out much better armed foes with a knife. He doesn’t go quite as far as downing a helicopter with a rock, but it’s still some visceral stuff, shot like a horror movie in broad daylight using body-cams and jittery handheld footage, right down to a henchman getting his neck broken, shown from a helmet-cam perspective.

We don’t know the plot of the show just yet, but Daredevil‘s second season, and early trailers, have hinted that the death of Castle’s family was no accident. The show’s also dropped hints that Castle’s military past, and a whistleblower named Micro as a nice shoutout to the ’80s Punisher sidekick Microchip, will be explored. But, either way, it should be an interesting twist on a sometimes difficult character.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Netflix#Marvel
TAGSMarvelNETFLIXThe Punisher

What Unites Us

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 3 days ago 9 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 6 days ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 2 weeks ago 17 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 3 weeks ago 7 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP