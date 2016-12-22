Questlove Cannot Catch A Break With This ‘Tonight Show’ Food Challenge

When it comes to The Tonight Show, Questlove is the go-to guy for great reactions. It could be during an interview or it could come during one of the segments where The Roots get to put down their instruments and have a good time, but Wednesday was the night he was put to the test. While doing a food test challenge with Chef Daniel Humm, Quest and Jimmy Fallon were hit with a dastardly game that forced the two to choose between something delicious and it’s disgusting doppelganger.

The person who drew the short end of the disgusting stick each time was Questlove, chowing down on a meat pie full of all types of innards and blood sausage — probably the least disgusting thing he had to eat — and then some chicken put up against stuffing made with hot dogs, pickles, fermented shrimp paste, sriracha, and some mystery items. Quest gets to pick first and it ends poorly, even if he tried to chase it with a potato.

For the final item, The Roots join the tasting for some egg nog and an imposter drink made out of anchovies. The one is described as Christmas in a glass, while the anchovies lead to a reaction like this: