The CW

There’s lots to love about the first season of Supergirl, which aired on CBS before the Greg Berlanti-produced show made the inevitable move over to the CW, including a popular crossover episode with The Flash. Soon after the series changed hands, its showrunners announced a second crossover — this time in the form of a two-episode musical. Rumors about who would direct or guest star ran rampant, but thanks to a recent item on BuzzFeed, we now know where some of the music is coming from.

Rachel Bloom, the creator and star of the hit series Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, told the website via email that she composed a song for “Duet,” the second half of the crossover set to air Tuesday, March 21 on The Flash. Stars Melissa Benoist and Grant Gustin will both perform the number which, as it turns out, resulted from a brainstorming sessions between Bloom and her former Robot Chicken boss:

“I immediately offered them my services,” Bloom wrote. “As soon as they picked one of my song ideas, I hopped on the phone with my old Robot Chicken boss Tom Root and we brainstormed and, based on that brainstorm, I wrote up the song ‘Super Friend.’ I am so excited to contribute more to the upward trend that is musicals in television and film. Music can be one of the most amazing and efficient forms of storytelling and character development. Also, it was really fun to write a comedy song for two superheroes.”

What’s more, BuzzFeed learned La La Land‘s Golden Globe-winning lyricists Benj Pasek and Justin Paul had written a song just for Gustin titled “Runnin’ Home to You.” The two-part crossover begins Monday, March 20 on Supergirl, but since the majority of the musical aspects don’t begin until its conclusion and run through most of Tuesday’s “Duet,” Grant’s “Runnin'” will also appear on The Flash.

That Bloom is doing this is just plain wonderful. If she manages to sneak a “Period Sex” reference past Berlanti et al. in “Super Friend,” however… well that’d be perfect.

(Via BuzzFeed)