hbo/sky arts

There have been many sadistic characters on Game of Thrones — Joffrey and Craster come to mind — but no one took more pleasure out of being evil than Ramsay Snow, the bastard of Bolton. He flayed anyone who stood in his way, cut off Theon’s manhood (and mailed it to Reek’s family), and sexually assaulted Sansa. The Stark sister got a small amount of revenge, however, when she fed Ramsay to his dogs. Now that actor Iwan Rheon’s Game of Thrones watch has ended, it’s probably time for him to relax for a couple of months, sip some margaritas on the beach, and play a good guy in movie.

Nope. Instead, he was cast as Hitler.

Sky Arts’ tongue-in-cheek comedy series Urban Myths is about “stories that have been passed down over time and have now become part of urban folklore. But are they true?” Joseph Fiennes’ Michael Jackson impression (with Stockard Channing and Brian Cox as his 9/11 road trip partners, Elizabeth Taylor and Marlon Brando) has received the most attention, but other episodes follow Bob Dylan, Cary Grant, Samuel Beckett, and Adolf Hitler and Adolf Hitler’s friend, as played by Rheon and Harry Potter star Rupert Grint.

The Ramsay/Hitler connection is an easy one to make (fictional villains are always compared to the Nazi leader), and after “The Battle of the Bastards,” Rheon was asked which of the two men was worse. “They’d probably be very good friends,” he replied. “The Hitler that I play is way before he was politically motivated or anything, so he’s just a strange young man who really wanted to be an artist as opposed to the monster that we’ve come to know through history. But Ramsay, he gives that Hitler a good run for his money.”