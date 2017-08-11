HBO

[Potential spoilers for Game of Thrones season seven]

With only nine episodes left to go in the series (!), there are few discussed-but-still unseen characters left on Game of Thrones. (I’m still upset Strong Belwas was never introduced, but I’m trying to move past that.) But there is one prince who was promised who isn’t The Prince That Was Promised. He had a major impact on past events, and could dictate the future, too.

Before meeting Daenerys, having cave sex with Ygritte, or even joining the Night’s Watch, Jon Snow was a baby born to Lyanna Stark and Rhaegar Targaryen in the ironically named Tower of Joy. That’s also where Lyanna died giving birth to the future King of the North, who was passed along to her brother, Eddard, and raised in Winterfell. We saw Lyanna and young Ned in the season six finale, and we know that she told him to keep Jon’s identity a secret (or her betrothed, Robert Baratheon, would have the child killed), but Rhaegar wasn’t present in the scene. (He may have already been slain by Robert at the Battle of the Trident, although the timeline’s a little fuzzy.)

Rhaegar’s legacy lives on, though, through not only his sister Daenerys but also his secret Targaryen son, who recently joined forces… and might soon join something(s) else (wink). This could prove to be awkward, which is why some eagle-eyed Game of Thrones viewers believe Rhaegar will appear on the show this season, and that they know who’s playing this important character.