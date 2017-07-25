Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Somehow, we are only a few days away from the third season of Rick and Morty (if you don’t count the April Fool’s Day episode). Co-creator Dan Harmon and writer Ryan Ridley were on hand at San Diego Comic-Con to discuss what fans can expect (besides Pickle Rick) and the conversation turned to Evil Morty.

For those that don’t know, Evil Morty was a character in the 10th episode of the first season. “Close Rick-counters of the Rick Kind” saw the main characters abducted by alternate-reality Ricks and charged with crimes against Ricks because this show is ridiculous in the best way possible. Evil Morty wears an eye patch which conceals the cybernetics he was using to control his Rick but Evil Morty — or as I like to call him, Mortyiarty — is able to escape in the chaos at the end of the episode, never to be seen again.

Or did he?

While speaking to Dan Harmon, he has this to say. “I can neither confirm nor deny the return of Evil Morty.”