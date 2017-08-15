Free ‘Rick and Morty’ Livestreams On AdultSwim.com Are Officially A Thing Of The Past

The breezy days of watching Rick and Morty livestreams for free on AdultSwim.com are officially over, with the company putting multiple episodes behind a cable provider login wall (just saying “paywall” is much easier) on Monday morning. Season three’s first episode, which aired on April Fool’s Day, is still available to stream for free, as are five episodes from season two, but the five episodes from season one offered also require a cable provider login.

Adult Swim clarified the decision to Polygon:

“Adult Swim live-streamed the first two episodes of Rick and Morty to kick off the new season and will continue to offer episodes to view online after they have aired on the network.”

Fans, of course, aren’t pleased. They want their trans-dimensional adventures with Richard and Mortimer for free, streaming, at a specific time. For free. Adult Swim has given them attitude right back:

