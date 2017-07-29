‘Rick And Morty’ Creators Justin Roiland And Dan Harmon Showcase Their Joke Writing Process Ahead Of Season 3

The third season of Rick And Morty finally lands on Sunday, putting to rest any of those rumored fights and giving fans the satisfaction they’ve craved since April Fool’s Day. The show will repeat the premiere episode from back in April and also the second episode of the season, allowing folks to catch up if they haven’t up to this point. The rest of us who have watched the premiere episode repeatedly and desperately want our own jug of Szechuan dipping sauce from McDonald’s are just glad the show is back.

Following a strong lineup of clips released ahead of the premiere, Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon have decided to give us a peek inside the joke writing process in the show and the numerous alternate jokes that never make it to the recording booth. Choosing the scene in the aftermath of Morty’s time playing Roy: A Life Well Lived, Roiland runs us through a few of the lines that could’ve made it into the show — performing the voices for each line too. If anything, it’s a cool look at the process for Harmon and Roiland and how each scene has almost as many possibilities as there are (or were) Ricks across the different dimensions.

